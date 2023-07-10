Madonna breaks silence after health scare and shares details about recovery: ‘I’ll be back’

Madonna is giving a health update after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection. The 64-year-old star, who was preparing for her world tour before her health scare, confessed that she is incredibly grateful to her fans and feels blessed to be feeling better. The singer revealed details about the tour and revealed that she is getting better each day.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” she wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” Madonna explained.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” the star shared, adding that her focus now is her “health and getting stronger.”

“And I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M,“ she concluded.

Madonna was spotted in New York City over the weekend walking around the city, after leaving the hospital on June 29. The singer has been at home resting and is taking it easy as she makes a full recovery.