The grueling rehearsal schedule that led Madonna to ICU

Madonna, the iconic singer known for hits like “Like a Prayer,” recently faced a surprising health scare that led to her hospitalization. She had been diligently preparing for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour, pouring in serious effort and late nights to perfect her performances.

However, her rigorous rehearsals took a toll on her health, as she developed a severe bacterial infection over the weekend, requiring her to spend several days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Despite her hospitalization, sources revealed to ET that Madonna had been in high spirits during rehearsals, feeling good and working hard to fine-tune her moves. As a night owl, she often stayed up until the early morning, ensuring every detail was perfect for her upcoming tour.

©GettyImages



Madonna seen out and about in Manhattan on September 19, 2022 in New York City.

“She is a night person and normally sleeps during the day and then gets to work at night,” the insider continues. “She was starting around 5:00 p.m. and then could sometimes wrap everything around 3:30 a.m.” Her children, David and Mercy, even joined her during some of these sessions, witnessing their mother’s dedication firsthand.

Unfortunately, Madonna had to postpone the start of her Celebration Tour indefinitely due to her health condition. However, her team remains optimistic about her recovery and eagerly awaits her return to the stage. A recent update from Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, revealed that she is making significant progress and is expected to recover fully.

Originally slated to kick off in Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 15, the Celebration Tour, organized by Live Nation, held great promise for Madonna’s fans worldwide. Just days before her hospitalization, the Grammy-winning artist had treated her followers to glimpses of the tour’s behind-the-scenes preparations on her Instagram account.

However, since then, she has been absent from the platform, leaving her fans concerned and eagerly awaiting her return. Thankfully, Madonna has been discharged from the hospital and is now back home, recuperating and following her doctor’s orders to take it easy.

Although her health scare was a surprise, her resilience, and determination are equally astonishing. Madonna’s unwavering commitment to her craft and fans will undoubtedly lead to an unforgettable Celebration Tour once she fully recovers and returns to the spotlight.