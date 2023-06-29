Madonna’s sons David Banda and Rocco Richie spotted together in New York

Madonna’s family is spending time together as they wait for their mother to get better. Her sons, David Banda and Rocco Ritchie, were spotted together arriving at their New York, as the two are close to their mother as they wait for her recovery.

©GrosbyGroup



David Banda

David was photographed wearing a white and brown knit shirt with some jeans and a brown belt. He was wearing his headphones and some sunglasses as he walked down the street. David spends plenty of time with Madonna, often attending fashion shows with her and sharing clips of the two having fun with each other.

Rocco was spotted arriving back home in blue pants and a striped blue and white shirt. He had a bag over his shoulder and was also wearing some sunglasses. Rocco, 22, and David, 17, are Madonna’s only sons.

©GrosbyGroup



Rocco Ritchie

Over the past weekend, Madonna was hospitalized and spent a night intubated after experiencing a serious bacterial infection. A source spoke to Page Six and said that over the past weeks, Madonna had been “strenuosly rehearsing” for her Celebration Tour. The tour was set to begin in Vancouver next month, and has now been postponed.

“She had been putting in 12-hour days,” said the insider. “She was strenuously rehearsing and putting in the work.”

“Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready,” said another insider.

