Madonna’s health scare has profoundly impacted her family: ‘Everyone believed that we may lose her’

Madonna’s recent health scare has garnered significant attention and concern. Amidst fears for her well-being, her management team held a crisis meeting on Zoom to discuss the situation. The 64-year-old singer was found unconscious in New York and promptly rushed to the ICU, where she received intubation overnight.

On Wednesday, her manager, Guy Oseary, announced that Madonna was suffering from a “severe bacterial infection,” which necessitated the postponement of her upcoming tour scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

According to a family member who spoke to DailyMail.com, the days following Madonna’s collapse were filled with uncertainty and anxiety, with the fear of potentially losing her weighing heavily on their minds.

This shocking incident served as a wake-up call for Madonna, who has often believed herself “invincible” and has been pushing herself to the limits in preparation for the tour.

The family member shared that Madonna’s hospitalization was initially kept a secret as they anticipated the worst-case scenario

“For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,” the relative said. “That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday. Everyone believed that we may lose her, and that has been the reality of the situation.”

Madonna, a mother of six children, received support from her loved ones during her hospitalization. According to The New York Post, her daughter Lourdes remained by her side throughout the ordeal, providing comfort and care. Madonna has always maintained a strong connection with her family, frequently expressing her love and admiration for her 92-year-old father, Silvio Ciccone, and cherishing her relationships with her siblings.

The sudden health crisis brought Madonna’s family together, emphasizing the importance of unity and reminding them of the need to prioritize their well-being. It also served as a wake-up call for Madonna herself, prompting her to recognize the necessity of self-care.

The relative also told DailyMail.com that Madonna had been living an intense and unhealthy lifestyle, disregarding the limitations of her age and believing herself to be immune to the consequences. “‘She has not been living as healthy a life as she should be for her age, and she has been wearing herself thin over the past couple of months,” the person assured.

Sources close to Madonna revealed that she had been working tirelessly to ensure a flawless tour, rehearsing six days a week and displaying perfectionism. However, this dedication to her craft and the demanding schedule may have taken a toll on her health. At this time, any discussions related to the tour are strictly prohibited to allow the singer to focus on her recovery and rest.

The tour’s postponement

While Madonna’s representatives have yet to comment on the claims made by the family member, her manager Guy Oseary took to Instagram to inform fans about her medical struggles and the tour’s postponement. He assured everyone that Madonna is expected to recover fully, although she continues to receive medical care and is currently out of the ICU. Further details regarding rescheduling the tour will be shared in due course.

Madonna’s health scare has profoundly impacted those closest to her

The family member emphasized the unity and support among Madonna’s family members during this challenging time. Madonna’s commitment to her career and relentless drive has often taken precedence, but this incident has compelled her to reevaluate her priorities and recognize the importance of her well-being.

Madonna’s children have not publicly addressed their mother’s condition, but their love and concern for her are undoubtedly present. While the situation continues, Madonna’s fans and loved ones continue to send their well-wishes and hope for her swift recovery.