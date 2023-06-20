Lourdes Leon spends Father’s Day with her dad in New York

Lourdes Leon spent Father’s Day with her dad, Carlos Leon. The two were photographed in New York City, in the SoHo area, as they chatted and spent their day together while wearing casual clothes.

©GrosbyGroup



Lourdes Leon on Father’s Day

Photos show Lourdes wearing a white top, red long shorts, socks, and sneakers. She was carrying some groceries in a shopping bag and wore her hair long and straight.

Carlos was photographed in a similarly casual outfit made up of a dark t-shirt, cream-colored pants, and New Balance sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Carlos and Lourdes

Carlos and Madonna welcomed Lourdes in the ‘90s. While the couple never married, they were together for a couple of years after they met while out on a jog in Central Park.

They continue to have a great relationship, with Carlos speaking about her fondly in an appearance on The Billy Bush Show. “I have a great relationship with all my ex-girlfriends, but especially Madonna,” he said. “There was a friendship and there still is a friendship. If she needs to talk to me I’m there and if I need to talk to her she’s there. That’s the way it goes.”

Madonna has six children: Lourdes, Rocco, David, Chifundo, Estere, and Stella. She appears to have a great relationship with all of them, with her kids frequently featured in her social media videos and photos.

Related Video: Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's friendship: 'We are inseparable' Loading the player...