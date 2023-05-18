Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon poses on top of a pool table in a sizzling catsuit

Lourdes Leon is continuing her takeover of the modeling industry. The daughter of Madonna crushes her photoshoots, and she always commits. Her most recent shoot with W Magazine looks like it’s going to be incredible.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-oldbegan sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, where she posed on a pool table in a sheer black leotard catsuit. She rocked a corset and Christian Louboutin’s red bottoms.



Leon, who famously posed for Vogue’s September 2021 issue, “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry” with other unique models, has always expressed her love for modeling and combines her experience with dance in her photoshoots.

Earlier this month, she collaborated with The Travel Almanac, where she showcased her flexibility and nimble moves.

Lourdes‘ father is fitness guru Carlos Leon, who is Cuban and she is the self-proclaimed “Latin from Manhattan.” The curvy model is proud of her culture, and body, going beyond the “norm” as she wears her body hair with honor. She has walked for Versace and is always unapologetically herself.

Although she’s active on social media, she never wants to be an influencer. In 2021 when Paper magazine asked what she wants to be known for she responded, “As long as I’m not known for anything horrible, I’m good … As long as I’m not known for being an influencer, I’m good. Anything else is fine.”

The blunt dancer explained that while she loves social media “as a tool,” she feels like it’s “turned into this horrible thing, and you’re being fed lies and nonsense every day because it’s all an algorithm. You’re seeing things they want you to see so you become more and more of a consumer.”