Madonna and Maluma have ‘insane’ chemistry: Report

Madonna and Maluma have had a long relationship, having worked together on various occasions. According to new reports, the two have spent some time together and have gotten very close as they’ve been rehearsing for Madonna’s upcoming world tour.

Maluma and Madonna performing in Colombia

A backstage source revealed to Page Six that Maluma is expected to be featured in the South American leg of Madonna’s world tour, and that the two have been rehearsing together. “They were cosy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” said the source. “They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York. They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane.”

Maluma and Madonna have been friends since 2018, when she introduced herself to him at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since, they’ve been featured in magazine covers and have collaborated on songs like “Medellin,” “Soltera,” and “Bitch, I’m Loca.”

Maluma has spoken about their relationship with Madonnas and has referred to her as a mentor and as someone who’s opinion he values. “We have a good relationship. I can call her and ask her about anything in my life and she will answer me with all the love in the world,” he said in “The Rock Star Show” podcast.

As of March of this year, Maluma was rumored to be dating Colombian Susana Gomez.

Irina Shayk opens up about motherhood: 'You don't have to change who you are'

