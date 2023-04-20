Lourdes Leon stuns in a catsuit at the H&M x Mugler launch in New York

Lourdes Leon stunned in New York. The 26 year old model and singer was present at the launch of H&M x Mugler collaboration, in a black catsuit with bold cuts on it.

©GettyImages



Leon at the Mugler x H&M launch

Leon matched the striking catsuit with a coat and heels. She paired the look with some striking make up and her black hair straightened, and added a dash of color with her nails, which were painted a bright green.

Leon has worked with Mugler previously, having modeled for the brand on runway shows and being featured on its campaigns. Mugler is known for its bold looks, making menswear, womenswear and gender-neutral clothing. The collaboration with H&M is more accessible than Mugler’s traditional clothing items, with the pieces described as having the expected “irrepressible Mugler energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and complimenting each individual’s identity.”

©GettyImages



Leon at the Mugler x H&M launch

Leon kicked off her career as a model, but has been pivoting towards music, releasing various songs over the past year. Last month, she released a music video for her song “Love Me Still,” which she made in collaboration with some friends.

Leon has previously talked about growing up with Madonna as her mother, and how that has pushed her to be a better artist and to challenge herself. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she said to Interview magazine. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like: ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’”