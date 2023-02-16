Lourdes Leon was a stunning she-devil for NYFW

Lourdes Leon was on fire this New York Fashion Week. The model and singer was one of the highlights of the Luis De Javier show, where she modeled mini devil dress with horns and all.

©GrosbyGroup



Lourdes Leon at the Luis de Javier fashion show

Leon walked the runway in her devil getup, made up of a mini red dress with horns on each breast, matching knee length socks and black heels. Rounding it all off was her cap, which was black and yello and had some small horns on it.

Adding an edge to the look was Leon’s black and long hair, and her bleached eyebrows.

©GrosbyGroup



De Javier’s fashion show was one of the most fun and inspired this NYFW. It also featured Julia Fox, who, despite wearing blue, also wore an outfit inspired by the demonic. Her dress was light blue and had two large horns coming out of the chest. She also had bleached eyebrows, making the look all the more bold.

This show marked Luis De Javier’s New York show, and was one that surpassed expectations, playing with topics like heaven and hell, and featuring some of the world’s leading fashion models. It was hosted at the Angel Orensanz Foundation, a former synagogue, where icons like Alexander McQueen had their New York debut.