Lourdes Leon is the new ambassador for Make Up Forever

Lourdes Leon is growing into a household name. The model and musician is the new brand ambassador for Make Up Forever. The announcement was made via social media, with the branding sharing a stunning photoshoot featuring Leon in some stunning makeup.

The campaign shows her wearing a nude-colored outfit, with her hair styled in a reddish color. The post also teased a close up photo of her face, highlighting some colorful makeup that includes blue eyeliner, prominent mascara and peach-colored lip gloss. “Introducing our new brand ambassador: the bold and talented Lola Leon,” captioned the publication. “Lola embodies a new and ultra-powerful creative breath, true to Make Up Forever’s values.”

Lourdes Leon has participated in multiple campaigns over her career, modeling for some of the world’s leading fashion and beauty brands. While she’s built her career as a model, over the past months she’s mentioned how much she wants to shift towards making other types of art, including music.

“Fashion is an art, and I really respect that, but I can only play the game up to a certain point,” she said in an interview with The Cut. “If you’re a model, you go in and do what you’re told.”

Despite pushing it away for many years, Leon has released a musical EP titled “Go,” released under her stagename Lolahol. “I always felt like, Never, never, never,” she said when talking about music. Despite this, she released her EP spontaneously. “Otherwise, I might start to think about it too much and then I might start to hate it,” she said.