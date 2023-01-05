Madonna shares updates on her family trip to Africa

Madonna spent the holidays with her family. She was joined by her kids Rocco, David, Mercy, Stere and Stelle as they traveled to various locations in Africa, where they made some art, celebrated New Year’s and gave back to the community.

Madonna kept her followers updated through her Instagram, sharing videos of what they’ve been up to. Madonna was working alongside Raising Malawi, the organization she founded in 2006 in order to support orphans and vulnerable children. The first video shows Madonna and her family spending time with numerous kids, playing soccer with them and having a good time.

Another video shows her kids creating a mural made out of broken glass. The clip shows her son, Rocco, taking the lead of the project and putting pieces of glass all over the wall with the help of his siblings. “My children created a mural of broken glass in Kibera in honor of the great work that Kennedy Odede is doing @shofco, an organization he created when he was a child living in the slums of Nairobi to improve the lives of families living in these challenging conditions,” Madonna captioned the post.

While Madonna often shares posts about her children, she rarely shows photos and videos of all of them together.

Madonna often talks about her children, which have become figures of their own as they’ve grown up. David is often spotted in fashion shows and the like, known for his great style, while Rocco is painter. Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s eldest daughter, wasn’t in the trip, but she’s a model and a singer, often sharing updates of her mother.