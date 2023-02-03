Marc Jacobs presented their latest show with a heavy Vivienne Westwood influence

Marc Jacobs presented their latest show as a memorial for Vivienne Westwood, who died in December 2022 at age 81. The brand introduced a collection with a heavy influence of the British designer titled “Heroes.”

The collection, showcased at the Park Avenue Armory, with a dark mood, a single violinist, and A-listers, featured platinumed haired models, platform boots, leather opera gloves, fake fur, patchwork, and more.

©GettyImages



The collection also welcomed drapes, volume, and unusual ways to wear everyday pieces, like upside-down and back-to-front jackets. Like Westwood’s aesthetic, Marc Jacobs presented muddy colors with pops of dark red and gold pops.

©GettyImages



While inside the venue the renowned brand honored Vivienne, outside had tense moments when Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was denied entry to the fashion show. The 26-year-old, who has worked with the brand in campaigns, arrived at the venue at 6 p.m. sharp, the exact time the show kicked off.

©GettyImages



Stars who were able to enjoy the presentation include Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Ashley Graham.