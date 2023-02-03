Marc Jacobs presented their latest show with a heavy Vivienne Westwood influence

Marc Jacobs presented their latest show as a memorial for Vivienne Westwood, who died in December 2022 at age 81. The brand introduced a collection with a heavy influence of the British designer titled “Heroes.”
The collection, showcased at the Park Avenue Armory, with a dark mood, a single violinist, and A-listers, featured platinumed haired models, platform boots, leather opera gloves, fake fur, patchwork, and more.
The collection also welcomed drapes, volume, and unusual ways to wear everyday pieces, like upside-down and back-to-front jackets. Like Westwood’s aesthetic, Marc Jacobs presented muddy colors with pops of dark red and gold pops.
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at his home in France
Victoria Beckham designed the bridesmaids’ dresses for Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding
While inside the venue the renowned brand honored Vivienne, outside had tense moments when Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was denied entry to the fashion show. The 26-year-old, who has worked with the brand in campaigns, arrived at the venue at 6 p.m. sharp, the exact time the show kicked off.
Stars who were able to enjoy the presentation include Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Ashley Graham.