Aitana Ocaña has been on everyone’s minds. After multiple photos together and cross-Atlantic trips, the Spanish singer and actress is rumored to be dating Sebastian Yatra. And while the two have yet to confirm their relationship status, it’s an exciting time for fans of the couple.

Ocaña is one of the biggest Spanish singers around, nominated for Latin Grammys and numerous awards. And while she’s known for her achievements, she’s also known for her eclectic and cool fashion sense. Scroll down to have a look at some of our favorite looks.