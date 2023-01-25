Aitana Ocaña and Sebastián Yatra might be the new “it” couple, and fans can’t get enough of them even though they have not confirmed they are in a relationship.

After Ocaña and Miguel Bernardeau called it quits, rumors of a possible new relationship with the Colombian star began circulating after eyewitnesses allegedly saw the pair kissing each other in a nightclub in Madrid.

The Spanish star and Yatra were also in Los Angeles

Although Aitana is working on her new album, and Yatra is on other commitments, they might mix work and leisure. Ocaña took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her visit to Disneyland and how she enjoyed all the attractions. The artist seems to be traveling with her cousin Olga and actor Sergio Momo. According to fans, Sebastián was also on the premises.

Eyegleeyed followers have also noticed they might be staying in the same house in Los Angeles after the Catalan artist published a snap featuring the same windows, sofas, and amenities Sebastián Yatra has previously posted.

Would Aitana Ocaña and Sebastián Yatra debut on the Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet?

Sebastián Yatra leads the nominations this year, with ten mentions. With the theme “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro,” the show is set to be broadcasted live on Thursday, February 23, starting at 7 PM ET on Univision.