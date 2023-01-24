Bad Bunny is spotted with a blonde woman at an NBA game

Bad Bunny was seen in an NBA game, sitting next to a mystery blonde. Despite the fact that his face was completely covered up by a hoodie that covered the lower half of his face and some sunglasses, followers were able to recognize him, recording it and sharing the news all over social media.

Bad Bunny was sitting in the front row of the Lakers game, wearing a pink Gucci sweater and some jeans. He also wore a wine red hoodie that covered the lower part of his face, and some sunglasses, trying his best to remain incognito. He was accompanied by a blonde that was sitting to his right.

According to the Mexican publication Publimetro, Bad Bunny and his companion have known each other for some time now. According to various TikTok videos, the woman is rumored to be one of his dancers who took the stage on his concert in Phoenix, Arizona.

Viewers of the video were quick to ask about Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny’s rumored long-time girlfriend. As of a couple of weeks ago, Berlingeri has deleted their photos together on social media and hasn’t been seen around him for some time now.

The last time Bad Bunny talked about his relationship with Berlingeri, he claimed that the two were best friends. According to Rolling Stone, the two met in 2017 while Bad Bunny was out in Puerto Rico having dinner with his family. Berlingeri has appeared in multiple music videos of him, stage performances of his record-breaking tour, and has been featured in some of his songs.