Bad Bunny will executive produce an upcoming queer Netflix series

Bad Bunny will executive produce the forthcoming Netflix adaption of the New York Times bestselling novel They Both Die in the End. According to several reports, the book written by Adam Silvera is backed by Chris Van Dusen, Drew Comins, and Silvera.

The book tells the story of Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio and how they faced their fate after a company that predicts the deaths of individuals calls them. It is yet to be revealed if the series will follow the same storyline; however, Van Dusen will pen the pilot script for this queer Latinx story.

Bad Bunny announced in 2022 that he would take 2023 to rest and enjoy life. After kicking off the new year with controversy, the Puerto Rican artist restricted his social media accounts until further notice.

The “Me Porto Bonito” interpreter made his Instagram and Twitter accounts private and left a message on his bio that reads: “You are going to miss me.”

The break might take little time as Bad Bunny is one of the three top-billed artists at Coachella this year. This marks the first time a Latino headlines the beloved California show and caps off an incredible run for Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” era.