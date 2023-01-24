Sebastian Yatra celebrates his 10 Premio Lo Nuestro nominations; the Colombian takes the lead

Sebastian Yatra is starting 2023 off with a bang! It was revealed on Monday that the Colombian singer is the most nominated artist at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, with 10. Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme follow with nine.
Last year we saw Camilo, Christian Nodal, and J Balvin tied with the most nominations with ten, so the fact that Yatra is holding the top spot alone is huge! The categories he’s nominated for include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Tour of the Year, Pop Male Artist of the year, Song of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year.
Yatra took his Instagram story to celebrate the accomplishment telling fans he just woke up to find out he was the most nominated artist. The singer will also be one of the hosts of the evening alongside Paulina Rubio, Alejandro Espinoza, and Adrián Uribe.
The theme for the 35th annual award show is “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” which translates to The World is Ours. It will broadcast live from the Miami-Dade Arena starting at 7P/6C on Univision.
While Yatra is celebrating his professional success, people are just as interested in his personal life. Fans have been buzzing that he and Aitana Ocaña are in a relationship.
Rumors of a possible relationship have been circling for about a month. Considering they’ve worked together in the past and seem to hang out with the same circle of friends, it was all just speculation- until two weeks ago. On Saturday, January 14, our sister brand HOLA! reported that the artists went to dinner at an Italian restaurant in the Paseo de la Castellana area in Madrid, Spain, with Yatra’s mother, María Adelaida, and Ocaña’s cousin, Olga de Palma Ocaña.
Then on Sunday, several people claimed on Telecinco’s, Socialité they witnessed the singers kissing in a nightclub in front of dozens of people, per HOLA!.
With Premio Lo Nuestro around the corner on February 23, fans can’t help but wonder if the singers will make a red-carpet debut together, confirming any suspicions that they are in a relationship.
If you want to help Yatra take home Artist of the Year you could vote here.