Sebastian Yatra celebrates his 10 Premio Lo Nuestro nominations; the Colombian takes the lead

Sebastian Yatra is starting 2023 off with a bang! It was revealed on Monday that the Colombian singer is the most nominated artist at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro awards, with 10. Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme follow with nine.

Last year we saw Camilo, Christian Nodal, and J Balvin tied with the most nominations with ten, so the fact that Yatra is holding the top spot alone is huge! The categories he’s nominated for include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Tour of the Year, Pop Male Artist of the year, Song of the Year, and Collaboration of the Year.

©Premio Lo Nuestro



Sebastian Yatra leads with 10 nominations

Yatra took his Instagram story to celebrate the accomplishment telling fans he just woke up to find out he was the most nominated artist. The singer will also be one of the hosts of the evening alongside Paulina Rubio, Alejandro Espinoza, and Adrián Uribe.

The theme for the 35th annual award show is “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” which translates to The World is Ours. It will broadcast live from the Miami-Dade Arena starting at 7P/6C on Univision.