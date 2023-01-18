Sebastian Yatra and Aitana Ocaña: more evidence they are a couple

Sebastian Yatra and Aitana Ocaña have people buzzing about their relationship. While the couple has tried to maintain that they are just friends, eyewitness accounts and photographs have made it hard for people to believe. This weekend, in particular, has fans convinced.

Rumors of a possible relationship have been circling for weeks. Yatra attended her concert in Madrid on December 20, and they traveled to London with friends at the start of the year.



©Sebastian Yatra



Sebastian Yatra and Aitana Ocaña travel to London with friends

But after this weekend, it’s going to be hard for them to convince people otherwise. On Saturday, the artists went to dinner at an Italian restaurant in the Paseo de la Castellana area in Madrid, Spain.

It’s the people in their lives that were invited to the dinner that has people going wild. Yatra’s mother, María Adelaida, and Ocaña’s cousin, Olga de Palma Ocaña, were there for what looked like a family introduction. In photos published by our sister brand HOLA!, they looked very close.

HOLA! Reports that after the special dinner, the maybe couple went to the new villa that the “Formentera” singer just bought on the outskirts of Madrid. It’s not the first time he visited her villa; the outlet reports that the Colombian was spotted there last week. Both at night and during the day.

Then on Sunday, several people claimed on Telecinco’s, Socialité they witnessed the singers kissing in a nightclub in front of dozens of people, per HOLA! The public display of affection reportedly went down in front of Yatra’s ex-girlfriend, Tini.

While Yatra has been single for a couple of years, ending things with Tini in 2020, Ocaña is new to the dating scene after a 4-year relationship with Miguel Bernardeau. Their split was confirmed in mid-December, just a couple of weeks after they appeared together at the premiere of La Última, where they are both the leads.

