Why Cardi B changed her mind about divorce with Offset: ‘He changed’

Cardi B is opening up about her relationship with Offset, revealing some of their struggles back in 2020, when the singer filed for divorce in September of that year. The couple tied the knot in 2017, and while fans of the couple thought they would end their marriage, Cardi changed her mind and decided to stay with the rapper.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye,” the 30-year-old singer said to Entertainment Tonight about their struggles in 2020. “This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything.”

She continued, “I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I’ma let him say it,” she went on. “I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” Cardi concluded. The celebrity couple share daughter Kuture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus.

Fans of the singer have speculated about their relationship since it was reported that Cardi had filed for divorce, however she took to social media to clear all rumors. “I didn’t really want to talk about my relationship s–t because I know y’all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset,” she said on Twitter.

Cardi also said she was not in an “abusive” relationship, and wanted to put an end to all the negative comments. “Y’all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word ‘abusive.’ I’m not in a physically abusive relationship. I’m not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices.”