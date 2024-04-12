Cardi B reveals the reason why she’s learning to drive her Rolls-Royce at 31

Growing up, Cardi B never saw the need to learn how to drive, as New York City offers its residents a rapid transit system that connects the boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx. However, the rap sensation lives an extravagant lifestyle, which has led her to acquire valuable vehicles, even though she has never pressed the gas pedal.

The mom of two is now determined to change this up. Recently, she took to Instagram Live to share a glimpse of her latest venture: learning to drive. In a candid video, the Grammy-winning artist could be seen navigating the streets of her neighborhood, guided by her driving instructor as she embarked on this new journey of independence.

However, what sets Cardi’s driving lessons apart from the norm is her chosen vehicle for her maiden voyage—a stunning Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV. While most beginners opt for more modest cars, Cardi, true to her flamboyant style, decided to learn in ultimate luxury.

Cardi B had ‘no choice’

In her characteristic manner, Cardi B humorously addressed her choice of wheels, explaining to her followers, “I’m not really trying to be boujee and everything, but deada*s, I only got the Bentley truck here and my Rolls-Royce truck. I can not find the Bentley truck keys ever since I moved to my new house. So, we ain’t got no choice.”

The Instagram Live session captured nervousness and laughter as Cardi tackled the driving challenges while maintaining her trademark charm. Despite her initial apprehension, she enthusiastically embraced the experience, showcasing her determination to conquer yet another aspect of her life.

The real reason why Cardi B is learning how to drive at 31

Following the driving lesson, Cardi opened up about the motivation behind her decision to learn to drive at this stage in her career. Revealing a more personal side, she shared that her therapist had advised her to adopt new, healthy habits to alleviate stress and find balance amidst her busy schedule.

“My therapist said I gotta pick up a healthy habit because she said that I’m too involved with, like, work and work is taking over my life,” Cardi confessed to her audience. “She said for an hour a day, I gotta pick up a healthy habit. One of the healthy habits that I’m picking is driving. So, today is my first day.”

Cardi B’s driving journey demonstrates her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and emphasizes the importance of self-care and personal growth.