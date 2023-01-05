Cardi B says ‘grocery shopping prices are ridiculous’ as she spends over US$6 on a single lettuce

Cardi B might be rich, but she has had her share of struggles in the past. The Dominican-descent rapper took to social media to share how expensive it is to go to the grocery stores. “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” Cardi tweeted. “You might as well eat outside!!”

The mom of two then shared how outraged she is that ingredients to make a simple salad can cost up to six bucks. “B*tch why lettuce cost 6 dollars where I live at?”

After some of her followers questioned why she cared about prices if she could afford it, the rapper shared a video explaining that even the rich need to think about their fortune.

“Let me tell you somethin’: When I be complaining about food prices, and y’all motherf*ckers be like, ‘Ain’t you rich? Why you complaining about this?’ that just goes to show me when you become successful when you have money, you gonna go broke soon because y’all, not budgeting,” Cardi said.

She continued, “I get a summary of the money that’s being spent in my home every week. So, when I’m starting to see that groceries is, like, tripling up, it’s like, ay, yo, what the f*ck is going on? I wanna see for myself what the f*ck sh*t is being spent on, and when I go to the f*cking supermarket — I went to the supermarket — I’m seeing that everything tripled up. That lettuce was, like, $2 a couple of months ago, and now, it’s like f*cking $7. Of course, I’ma say something! The f*ck!”

Cardi continued saying that she was worried about the less fortunate. “‘Cause if I think that sh*t is crazy, I can only imagine what middle-class people or people in the hood is motherf*cking thinking. So, yes, I’m going to say something. The f*ck! And I have a big platform, so I do want anybody that’s responsible [for] these f*cking prices to put that sh*t the f*ck down,” she concluded.