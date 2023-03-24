Lourdes Leon shares photo and calls her friends ‘family’

Lourdes Leon continues to work on her music. The model and actress shared a behind the scenes look of her new music video, “Love Me Still,” which features the collaboration of J!mmy.

The Instagram post shows Leon and various of her friends looking straight at the camera, in black and white. The second photo shows her being lifted up by her friends, which include J!mmy, Henry Chesley and Scarlett Costello. “BTS of ‘Love Me Still,’ captured by the fabulous Jacob Wayler. I am nothing without my family,” she captioned the post.

The music video’s director, Alyssa Trawkina, had an interview with Popsugar and explained the meaning of the video. “‘Love Me Still’ is an ode to one of those never-quite-ending romances, to reminiscing as time passes by, and to celebrating anything that passes the time,” she said. She “animates the energetic track with dynamic, radiant visuals that follow Lola, J!mmy, and entourage on a journey between longing and coping through the city and nightlife of New York.”

Trawkina described Lourdes as as laid-back person, and someone who loves her friends. “She knows exactly how she wants to look like and has a strong circle of creative friends surrounding her that support her in achieving that,” she said.

Lourdes has previously spoken about her connection to music and the perks and drawbacks of growing up as the daughter of Madonna. “We don't get any handouts in my family,” she said to Interview magazine. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There's no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like: 'My kids are not going to be like this.’”