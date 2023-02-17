Lourdes Leon/Make Up Forever©Make Up Forever
Lourdes Leon is the star of the new beauty campaign for Make Up For Ever: WATCH

“Lola embodies a new and ultra-powerful creative breath, true to Make Up Forever’s values,“ the brand announced.

Lourdes Leon is all glammed up! The 26-year-old model and singer is the new face of Make Up For Ever’s latest campaign, featuring the new HD Skin Powder Foundation, coming in 38 different shades, promising 24 hours of blurring, mattifying and comfort.

Madonna’s daughter stars in the global makeup campaign alongside singer Gianni Mae and actress Guan Xiaotong. The brand posted a new video featuring Lourdes, applying the product and wearing a nude-on-nude ensemble and posing for the camera. “Focus on me,” she says in the clip.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages

Lourdes wore her hair sleek and straight, looking absolutely stunning with a soft makeup look, and a pop of icy blue color on her lower waterline, accentuating her eyes perfectly for the photo shoot. She also shows off her finger tattoos which read “MOM” and “DAD,” and her nude French manicure.

Make Up Forever made the official announcement back in January, revealing that Lola would be involved in the next projects. “Introducing our new brand ambassador: the bold and talented Lola Leon,” the brand wrote, “Lola embodies a new and ultra-powerful creative breath, true to Make Up Forever’s values.

It seems Lourdes might be ready for a new career in the cosmetics industry. The model has been making her way into the fashion and beauty industry for the last few years, previously walking the runway for top brands, and most recently walking for the Luis De Javier show at New York Fashion Week.

