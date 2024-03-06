Lourdes Leon joins the lace trend at Paris Fashion Week

Lourdes Leon is jumping in on one of this year’s biggest fashion trends. Madonna’s eldest daughter was spotted at the Saint Laurent Men Collection Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, wearing a bold and stunning lace outfit. She joins fashion icons like Katie Holmes and Kim Kardashian, who’ve worn similar looks over the past couple of weeks while attending similar fashion week events.

©GettyImages



Lourdes Leon at the Saint Laurent fashion show

Leon was spotted in Paris wearing a revealing lace outfit over some lingerie. Over it all she wore a long black coat, which she opened up for some photos, revealing the inner elements of the look. She rounded out the outfit by pairing it with black accessories, including heels and large sunglasses. She also wore a clutch purse of a metallic color.

Kim Kardashian’s lace look

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga show in Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian has also opted for lace bodysuits and dresses. The choice of lace makes for looks that are statement pieces. Kardashian opted for a more conservative look than Leon, discarding the coat and pairing the lace dress with what looks like a dark corset underneath. While the lace allows for some transparency, her body is mostly obscured.

Katie Holmes’ bold lace look

©GettyImages



Katie Holmes at the Michael Kors show in New York Fashion Week

In the case of Katie Holmes, her outfit most closely relates to Leon’s style. She paired a short black blazer with a lace dress and matching lingerie. She rounded out the look with some white accesories, including some heels and a clutch purse.