Katie Holmes steps out in sheer dress and lingerie set for New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes stepped out in a stunning all-black look during her latest outing in New York City. The Hollywood star posed for the cameras after arriving at Michael Kors’s Fall 2024 runway show, as part of New York Fashion Week, stealing the show with her sophisticated and edgy ensemble.

The actress sat front row at the show, with other famous faces in attendance, including Blake Lively, Brie Larson, Gabrielle Union, Nina Dobrev, and Rachel Brosnahan. The star was all smiles at the event, wearing a cinched sheer lace dress over a matching black lingerie set.

Katie paired the look with an elegant black blazer, white strappy heels, and a white clutch. She also wore black tights and rocked a glamorous makeup look, which included a bold red lip. The actress styled her hair in loose waves and wore gold earrings and matching earrings.

The star continues to make headlines for her latest fashion moments in NYFW, trying new things and having fun with each look. Katie recently attended Ulla Johnson’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, which is one of her favorite designers. For the exclusive event, Katie wore a dreamy white gown, which featured a high neck and floral patterns.

Katie also showed off her unique style with a casual look at Stacey Bendet’s alice + olivia presentation. The actress was photographed wearing a blue denim ensemble and paired the look with an off-white jacket, pink tights, strappy sandals, and a white handbag.

The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star recently had a reunion with one of the cast members from the popular series, wearing head-to-toe Chanel during the launch of the new store in New York City.