Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes step out looking almost identical

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes can’t deny the fact that they’re family. The two were photographed while on a walk in New York, with both looking very similar with their long brown hair and equal height.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Suri and Katie were photographed while out on a walk in SoHo, an area in New York known for its great shopping spots. Suri wore a brown winter jacket lined with fleece, some jeans, and some brown boots. She held on to a matching brown bag and was laughing alongside her mother. In the case of Katie, she was wearing a jean jacket, a red sweater and black pants. She accesorized her look with a black purse, some sunglasses and some jewelry.

More photos show the two as they continued to laugh and enjoy their day together.

Suri, 17 years old, looks more and more like her mother, from their impressive height to their long brown hair. She’s also figuring out her fashion sense, showing off a willingness to try out various patterns and colors while tending to stick to jeans and Earthy colors, a fashion sense that’s very similar to her mother’s.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s tight relationship

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are often spotted in New York together, celebrating special occasions. Over the past year, the two have been spotted out for dinner to celebrate Katie’s birthday, and on Mother’s Day, Suri was photographed with a bouquet of flowers in her hands.

Katie has at times discussed the tight bond she shares with her daughter, and what a joy it is to raise her and see her grow. “I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter,” said Katie to Shape magazine. “Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege.”

“Sometimes I work out with my daughter. It just depends on the day.”