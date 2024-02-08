Katie Holmes had a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion wearing head-to-toe Chanel

Katie Holmes seems to remain friends with her ‘Dawson’s Creek’ co-stars even 20 years since the series finale of the popular show aired. The Hollywood star, who played Joey Potter, was spotted during her latest outing in New York City, attending the opening of Chanel’s new boutique on Fifth Avenue, where she reunited with Michelle Williams, known for her role as Jen Lindley.

Fans of the series shared their excitement on social media after seeing the pair posing for photos at the exclusive event, with the two stars wearing all-black ensembles. Katie wore a stylish Chanel blazer, paired with matching tweed trousers and a lace bandeau bra. She completed the look with diamond jewelry, a black quilted Chanel handbag, and black-and-white heels.

Katie styled her hair in a braid swept to the side and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a bold red lip. Meanwhile, Michelle looked elegant wearing a tweed minidress, black stockings, and black heeled platforms. The actress accessorized the look with a silver Chanel handbag and diamond earrings, rocking a soft pink lip and her chic icy blonde pixie hairstyle.

And while many are talking about a ‘Dawson’s Creek’ reunion with the rest of the cast, it seems Katie is not sure it will ever happen. “There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” she said during an interview at Cannes in 2023.

“The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure,” she said at the time.