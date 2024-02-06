Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone©GrosbyGroup
Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone twin in black coats in NYC

The celebrity besties stayed warm with chic and cozy looks

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Celebrity besties always know how to dress hip for their nights out. Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone went to dinner in New York City last Friday, where they looked fashionable and chic. The actresses stunned in all-black outfits for their outing at the Italian restaurant Via Carota, twinning in long black coats.

Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone©GrosbyGroup
The models chose very diferent shoes for their night out

Both women wore long black coats, and their personal styles were highlighted, with Gerber wearing a red scarf on her head. The 22-year-old, who recently wore a matching look with her mom, Cindy Crawford, look chic in navy trousers and black boots.

Morrone, 26, looked just as cool, rocking trousers, and black and white Nike Dunks, with one shoelace untied.


Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone©GrosbyGroup
Kaia and Camila stayed warm in the NYC cold with fashionable looks

Gerber and Morrones friendship

The stunning models have a very strong friendship going back several years. Gerber did a Book Club episode with Marrone in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic about the book “What Red Was.” Gerber gushed about how much she loved the “Death Wish” star before welcoming her on the stream. “I have to just tell you guys how much I love Cami,” she said.

©YouTube

“She recently, I think, over the summer, has gotten very into reading and has been even recommending me books, which I love. I always want a good book recommendation, so I’m really excited that Cami is a book enthusiast like myself too,” she explained.

The friends have been photographed together since 2016.


CR Girls "Seen And Unseen" Exhibition©GettyImages
The models in 2016

The Daisy Jones & The Six star helped Gerber celebrate her birthday last year. She was all smiles at the event after her split with Leonardo DiCaprio.

They also run in the same circles of friends. Morrone is often seen spending time with Gerber and her boyfriend, Austin Butler.

