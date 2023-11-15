Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber match outfits in New York

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber chose to match outfits in a fashionable outing in New York. The two opted for all black looks at the exposition of Planet Omega at the Chelsea Factory. While they coordinated on color, the two added their own personal style to each outfit, resulting in two different looks that were in harmony.

©GettyImages



Gerber and Crawford in New York

Crawford has had a stunning year. The supermodel, who’s always relevant when it comes to trends and pop culture, was recently featured in “The Super Models.” The documentary, which is available to stream on Apple TV explored the era of the super models, which changed the fashion industry in the ‘90s.

For the New York outing, Crawford opted for a black dress with a V neck that she paired with a matching clutch purse, and stylish boots. In the case of Gerber, she opted for a tight and transluscent black long sleeve top and a mini skirt. She wore her hair in a high bun. Photos captured the two women laughing together, as they posed for the camera and stood close to each other, clearly comfortable in the presence of the flashes.

©GettyImages



Gerber and Crawford in New York

Gerber’s admiration for her mother

At the event Gerber was asked about some of her mother’s most iconic looks, and discussed them with reverence, clearly treasuring the work and legacy of her mother’s career. “There's so many that I love and that I think are so iconic,” she said to PEOPLE, listing some of her favorite looks. “The red Oscars dress I’ve always thought was just so beautiful,” she said.

Gerber said that while she’d love to tribute some of her looks, they’re too special to mess with. “But it’s like some things are just so good you don't even want to touch them,” she said. “And I think some of those moments I'm just like, ‘Leave them there,’ you know?”