When, where to watch Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Linda Evangelista docuseries

Naomi Campbell,Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington are the supermodels that transcend trends and seasons and become synonymous with beauty, elegance, and timeless style. For decades, they have embodied this rare breed of supermodel. A new Apple TV+ docuseries titled “The Super Models” promises to take us on a journey through their extraordinary careers and enduring impact on the fashion industry.

Apple TV+ unveiled an enticing trailer for its upcoming four-part docuseries, “The Super Models.” This highly anticipated show is set to provide viewers with “unprecedented access” to the lives of these iconic supermodels. As the press release tantalizes, we’ll venture “behind the camera and beyond the catwalk” to understand how these remarkable women “dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry.”

©GettyImages



Portrait of (RtoL) Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell

In the trailer, Cindy Crawford, now 57, reflects on the unique camaraderie that bound these women together during their time in the spotlight, stating, “There’s something about that shared history that we have.” It’s a history that revolutionized the fashion industry and redefined what it means to be a supermodel.

The trailer commences with a powerful statement: “It wasn’t about fashion. It was about the women. That’s what a supermodel is.” It then delves into archival footage, offering glimpses of “The Supers” commanding respect and admiration on the runway during their heyday.

Throughout the docuseries, viewers will gain insight into the challenges these supermodels confronted on their path to success. Linda Evangelista, for example, had to face the unreasonable demand to lose weight, while Naomi Campbell was subjected to bullying based on her skin color.

“The Super Models” will also feature never-before-seen commentary from fashion and pop culture luminaries. Interviews with Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Paul Cavaco, Donatella Versace, and even the late Vivienne Westwood will shed light on how these iconic supermodels have shaped the fashion industry.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, the docuseries boasts the involvement of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington as executive producers. The project was initially announced in October 2020 and is set to make its global debut on September 20, 2023.