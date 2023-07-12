Portrait Portrait©GettyImages
Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford reunite for throwback docuseries

Some of the top models of the ‘90s are reuniting in “The Super Models”

By Maria Loreto -New York

A new docuseries is reuniting some of the biggest icons of the era of the supermodel. The series titled “The Super Models” will bring back Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, for an intimate look that will run over the course of four episodes.

Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell

Apple TV+ promises access to the four models and to take viewers to the 80s in New York City, exploring their individual career beginnings and later on how they formed one of the strongest forces in the fashion industry. The platform has described the series as an experience that will take viewers "beyond the catwalk, revealing how they dominated the elite modeling world while illuminating a bond that single-handedly shifted the power dynamic of an entire industry."

The series will also show a new side of the models, putting a spotlight on their activism, philanthropy, and individual businesses. Crawford and Evangelista shared snippets on their Instagram, with both of them showing their support for the series and calling it “our story.”

Apple TV+ has released a teaser for the series, which will be directed Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, who have previous experience directing various documentaries based on iconic personalities like Rosie O’Donnell and more.

“The Super Models” premieres this September 20th on Apple TV+.

