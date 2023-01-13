Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell & more react to Tatjana Patitz’ death

Tatjana Patitz’ death was announced on January 11th. The supermodel died of breast cancer, at age 56.

Many models and artists paid tribute to her work, her beauty and her professionalism, including fellow supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell.

Crawford shared her tribute via Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Patitz modeling together at the beach. The photo shows the two sitting next to each other, with their faces close. “So sad to hear of the passing of the beautiful Tatjana Patitz,” she wrote. “We were babies together in the fashion industry and I feel like we grew up together. We were in so many shoots together and backstage at shows. I found her soft-spoken, sensitive, kind, inquisitive, and, who could ever forget those piercing eyes? Her love of animals and nature was infectious. Sending my condolences to her family — especially the son she adored.”

Naomi Campbell also shared a post of her own, adding a collection of images that highlight Patitz’ career, her work, and some of the shoots in which they both participated. “Tatiana Patitz, earth angel, kind, generous, shy, lover of animals sometimes more than people,” wrote Campbell. “When I met you at 16 at the Alaia show, I remember just saying “wow!!” Your presence and stature. Your eyes and nervous shy smile, goddess energy that we were all drawn to…

My first time in LA I got to experience it with you, showing me the sites and beaches, driving around in your red Volkswagen convertible.”

“Blaring the Sign of the Times… It was that trip where you introduced me to Herb Ritts, who called you Tatski. I’ll forever be grateful and cherish the beautiful memories.My deepest condolences to Jonah, Sophie, family and loved ones. May you have eternal peace… You’re up with Papa,” she concluded her post.