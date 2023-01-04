Naomi Campbell celebrates her first roommate and BFF Christy Turlington

Naomi Campbell knows how to make her friends feel special on their birthdays. On Tuesday, the supermodel shared a gallery of photos for Christy Turlington’s 54th birthday, and she wrote the sweetest message to her “BFF,” and the first roommate she’s ever had. “Chosen family of 36 years,” she wrote.
Campbell and Turlington are considered two of the most successful supermodels. The birthday lady was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” by the creative director of American Vogue magazine, which Campbell referred to in the caption. “Most beautiful lady in the world inside and out,” she wrote.
Turlington told Vogue she first met Campbell in the summer of 1986 in London while shooting for Robert Erdmann. “We were all young and fairly new to the industry. Naomi was hilarious and had us in stitches the whole time,” she said. “Several months later when Naomi came to New York, I offered her to stay with me.”
She reminisced on their experience shopping for things they needed. “I remember there was a Conran’s near Astor Place back then; we went there for shower curtains and hangers and other housewares,” Turlington said. “That was as close to having a dorm roommate as I ever got.”
That’s just a taste of what we can see in the future. Last year in February, it was revealed that there is an upcoming Apple TV + series called The Supermodels that will tell the story of the rise of Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Turlington in the ’80s and ’90s in New York.
“The Supermodels travels back to the 1980s when four women from different corners of the world united in New York,” the streaming platform explained in a statement, per Vogue UK. “Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda, and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.”
“Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy, and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”
Can’t wait!