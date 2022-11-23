Naomi Campbell reveals surprising choice for actress to play her in new biopic

Naomi Campbell wants to help a new generation succeed! The 52-year-old supermodel revealed that she is ready to see her incredible professional career and personal life on the big screen, and wants a rising star to portray her in a new biopic.

“I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” the iconic model told Daily Mail, explaining the reason behind it. “I’ve had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

It seems a new biopic might be in the works, however Naomi preferred not to give many details. However fans of the model can expect to see her journey to stardom, and her takeover in the modeling world, which included working with the top fashion houses and designers, from the early years of her career.

Fans of Naomi are also wondering if her struggles with substance abuse would be talked about in the biopic, as she has been open about it, following her experience in rehab in 1999. “I was never ashamed of substance abuse. I never took a break. I finally said, ‘I want to go away and I chose to make the phone call to go to rehab.‘”

Naomi has put her career as a priority and became a legend in the modeling industry. And while she has kept some aspects of her personal life private, she recently talked about the birth of her daughter.

