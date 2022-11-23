Le Printemps Unveils Christmas Decorations In Paris©GettyImages
JOURNEY TO SUCCESS

Naomi Campbell reveals surprising choice for actress to play her in new biopic

Fans of the model can expect to see her journey to stardom, which included working with the top fashion houses and designers.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Naomi Campbell wants to help a new generation succeed! The 52-year-old supermodel revealed that she is ready to see her incredible professional career and personal life on the big screen, and wants a rising star to portray her in a new biopic.

“I would like it to be someone, who is unknown and preferably someone from South London,” the iconic model told Daily Mail, explaining the reason behind it. “I’ve had my success, and I want to see the success of the next generation.”

AUTUMN/WINTER HAUTE COUTURE COLLECTION: VALENTINO©GettyImages

It seems a new biopic might be in the works, however Naomi preferred not to give many details. However fans of the model can expect to see her journey to stardom, and her takeover in the modeling world, which included working with the top fashion houses and designers, from the early years of her career.

Fans of Naomi are also wondering if her struggles with substance abuse would be talked about in the biopic, as she has been open about it, following her experience in rehab in 1999. “I was never ashamed of substance abuse. I never took a break. I finally said, ‘I want to go away and I chose to make the phone call to go to rehab.‘”

Paris Fashion Weeks In The 1990's©GettyImages

Naomi has put her career as a priority and became a legend in the modeling industry. And while she has kept some aspects of her personal life private, she recently talked about the birth of her daughter.

“I was never ashamed of substance abuse. I never took a break. I finally said, ‘I want to go away and I chose to make the phone call to go to rehab,” she shared with her fans and followers on social media, about her new life as a mom.

READ MORE

NAOMI CAMPBELL SHOWS LOVE TO KATE MOSS FOLLOWING HER TESTIMONY AT THE JOHNNY DEPP V. AMBER HEARD TRIAL

NAOMI CAMPBELL POSES WITH HER BABY DAUGHTER FOR THE FIRST TIME: ‘SHE IS THE BIGGEST BLESSING’

HEIDI KLUM AND NAOMI CAMPBELL LOOK AMAZING AT MONACO GRAND PRIX


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more