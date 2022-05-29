Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell look amazing at Monaco Grand Prix

Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell were amongst the guests at the Monaco Grand Prix in Montecarlo. The two looked stylish and elegant at one of the world’s most exclusive events.
Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter Leni is the supermodel’s mini-me
Leni Klum just wore a dress to her prom that her mom, Heidi Klum, wore in 1998
Klum was wearing a striking and colorful jumpsuit and a black cap with the name “Tiesto” embroidered on it. She wore her hair long and loose and paired the outfit with comfortable flats. She was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz and took photos alongside Italian model Elisabetta Gregoraci.
Naomi Campbell wore a long white dress, with translucent stips at the skirt. She wore her hair long and had Nike sneakers on.
The event was attended by all sorts of celebrities, from models to actors. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie took photos alongside the drivers while Jacob Elordi arrived accompanied by “Bridgerton” break out Simone Ashley.
Heidi Klum was recently featured in the campaign of Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand, SKIMS. The project featured a variety of modeling icons, including Klum herself, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel. The models were a part of SKIMS Fits Everybody collection, which is geared towards women of all ages and body types. “It has been a while since we were all together so it was so special to be reunited,” wrote Klum on her social media. “Thank you @kimkardashian for making it happen.”