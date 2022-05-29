Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell look amazing at Monaco Grand Prix

Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell were amongst the guests at the Monaco Grand Prix in Montecarlo. The two looked stylish and elegant at one of the world’s most exclusive events.

©GettyImages



Klum and Elisabetta Gregoraci share a hug.

Klum was wearing a striking and colorful jumpsuit and a black cap with the name “Tiesto” embroidered on it. She wore her hair long and loose and paired the outfit with comfortable flats. She was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz and took photos alongside Italian model Elisabetta Gregoraci.

©GettyImages



Campbell wore a white dress and some sneakers.

Naomi Campbell wore a long white dress, with translucent stips at the skirt. She wore her hair long and had Nike sneakers on.

The event was attended by all sorts of celebrities, from models to actors. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie took photos alongside the drivers while Jacob Elordi arrived accompanied by “Bridgerton” break out Simone Ashley.