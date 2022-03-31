Netflix announces cast for ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series

The ton is abuzz because the Bridgerton prequel has found its young Queen Charlotte! Netflix and Shondaland announced on Wednesday that India Amarteifio will play the young Queen in the currently untitled limited series. “Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting,” according to Netflix. “As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs.”

©Liam Daniel/Netflix



India Amarteifio will play a young version of Golda Rosheuvel’s ‘Bridgerton’ character

Bridgerton fans will recognize familiar faces from the original period drama in the spinoff. Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) are reprising their roles in the new series.

A young version of Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury will be played by Arsema Thomas. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her own way into society,” Netflix said of Arsema’s character. “With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power we’ll soon recognize as Bridgerton’s iconic Lady Danbury.”

The cast of the limited series also includes Corey Mylchreest as the handsome and charismatic young King George, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the royal doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as an older Brimsley.

The limited series tells the story of how young Queen Charlotte’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.” A release date for the spinoff has yet to be announced, but Bridgerton season 2 premiered March 25 on Netflix.