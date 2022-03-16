Joe Jonas learns how to become a Bridgerton with help from a ‘Bridgerton’ star

Alert the ton! Joe Jonas is learning how to become a member of another famous family: the Bridgertons. “I’m Joseph Jonas I. I know you might be thinking, I’m a Jonas, not a Bridgerton. Well, that might be true. The internet has been kind enough to point out that I do look like one, and I feel like I’m getting the hang of it,” the JoBro says in a video for Tanqueray’s new “Make it T-Time” campaign.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Lord Anthony Bridgerton—the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings in the popular Netflix series—offers to guide Joe, and sends Bridgerton superfan and comedian Phoebe Robinson to help. According to Jonathan, the steps for becoming a Bridgerton include looking fancy, sipping (pinkies must always be up) and dancing.

“What do you think, Jonathan? Can I say I’m a Bridgerton now?” Joe asks Jonathan, to which he responds, “Maybe like a really distant, estranged cousin.”

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” the musician replies. As for whether Jonathan can be a Jonas? Joe tells the Netflix star, “Not sure about that.”

Tanqueray’s ﻿“Make it T-time” partnership with Bridgerton invites fans of the hit series to discover how Tanqueray “can turn the traditional idea of teatime into oh-so-fancy ‘T-time.’” Limited-edition Tanqueray x Bridgerton cocktail kits are also available to purchase on CocktailCourier.com.

“Bridgerton has such a unique aesthetic that transports viewers into a lavish, stylish, diverse world. And after season one, we saw just how much fans enjoyed bringing that world home through fashion, decor, and gatherings,” Magno Herran, VP of Marketing Partnerships at Netflix, said in a press release. “Watching the internet’s favorite almost-Bridgerton, Joe Jonas, learning how to ‘T’ from Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Robinson is a celebration of all of us who are channeling our inner Bridgerton and gearing up for season two.”

The new season of Bridgerton, from Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, follows Jonathan’s character Lord Anthony Bridgerton as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Season 2 premieres Friday, March 25, on Netflix.