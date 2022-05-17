Leni Klum just wore a dress to her prom that her mom, Heidi Klum, wore in 1998

This Monday, Leni Klum, the eldest daughter of the iconic Victoria Secret’s Angel, Heidi Klum took to instragram to post her glamorous prom outfit. Leni, who at 18 has also began a modeling career, shared that the strapless satin black gown for her special night was a dress her mom wore 24 years ago.

Leni posted a set of three photos on Instagram and captioned them: “prom night in mamas dress 🖤”. Her mom commented with a sweet heart eyes emoji, 😍.

Heidi Klum, the 48-year-old model now a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ along with Sofia Vergara, wore the same little black dress her daughter featured back in 1998 for a charity event, “Comic Relief VIII” which had appearances from stars such as Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Jason Alexander and the late Robin Williams.

The mother-daughter duo both looked amazing in the same dress with their own unique hair styles, different times call for different hairdos! Leni seems to be taking after her supermodel mom, as she has already been on the covers of top fashion magazines and has walked the runway in Italy for Dolce & Gabbana.

For both fashion covers, the young Klum has taken to social media to make the comparison with her mom’s cover. When she was featured in Glamour, she shared a post that showed the magazine’s cover in 2001 fast forward ⏩ to 2021.