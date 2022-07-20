Linda Evangelista poses in first campaign after cosmetic procedure nightmare

Linda Evangelista is slowly going back to doing what she loves the most, after struggling with the traumatic results of a cosmetic procedure gone wrong, the iconic supermodel is back to posing for luxury brands.

The 57-year-old model is set to appear in a new campaign for Fendi, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their popular Baguette handbag, looking fabulous with a gray outfit, accessorized with pink sunglasses, metallic hats and the silver sequin purses.

Photographed by Steven Meisel, Evangelista can be seen on her first fashion photo shoot following the CoolSculpting procedure that left her “permanently deformed,” announcing that she has finally settled her legal battle with Zeltiq Aesthetics, and is looking forward to resume her modeling career.

“I’m pleased to have settled the CoolSculpting case,” she shared on Instagram. “I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family, and am happy to put this matter behind me. I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”

Many of her celebrity friends and fellow models congratulated Evangelista for her new campaign, as she has been open about her health after the procedure and lawsuit. “Yes! We love to see it Linda,” Coco Rocha wrote, while Carla Bruni commented “U look so good dearest.”

“Praise be! The skies just opened up. Natural order restored. more more more. Long love and live YOU,” Selma Blair declared.