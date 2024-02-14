Isabela Merced wears Versace dress worn by Naomi Campbell to ‘Madame Web’ premiere

Last night saw the world premiere of Marvel’s Madame Web, and the stars of the film looked stunning on the red carpet. Representing Latinas is Isabela Merced, who plays Anya Corazón. The Peruvian-American actress walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black Versace dress with a story. It was the same archival piece worn on the runway by the one and only Naomi Campbell in 1999 during the Spring/Summer haute couture show in Paris.

“I hope I make Naomi proud,” the 22-year-old said on the red carpet. Merced proudly showed off the gown, telling HOLA! “I can’t believe it. I don’t know how this happened.” She went on to shout out her stylists, sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo. “A lot of props to my stylists Chloe and Chennelle - they’ve got contacts everywhere,” she told us.

©GettyImages



Kate Moss, Donatella Versace and Naomi Campbell end the show

Campbell closed the 1999 show in the dress and did the final walk with Kate Moss and the designer herself, Donatella Versace.

Talking about the film and her representation of Latinas, Merced told HOLA, “It is absolutely an honor considering I grew up with superhero action figures with my brothers and stuff. They would play with them, and I never really even considered that if they ever were to come to life and become films, I would even have an opportunity to be in them. But now fast forward, and here we are, and here I am. Like this is so cool how it’s come full circle.”

©GettyImages



Celeste O’Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Dakota Johnson and Isabela Merced

Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel’s most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who develops the power to see the future. She forges a relationship with three young women bound for powerful destinies: Merced joins Sydney Sweeney, who plays Julia Carpenter, and Celeste O’Connor, who plays Mattie Franklin.

Merced is proving to be an unstoppable force in Hollywood and at the forefront of Latinas in the industry. She is not only premiering Madame Web but is a new cast member in The Last of Us, where she will play Dina.

She is also crossing over into the DC Universe to play the role of Hawkgirl in Superman Legacy under the direction of James Gunn. “I would say it’s grounding to have these experiences,” she told HOLA!. “You’re working with people who are so talented at what they do, and you realize what a small piece of a bigger puzzle you are, and so I’m just happy that my piece ideally fits just right into the bigger picture.”