The Last of Us: Isabela Merced is the latest star to join Season 2 of the series

Isabela Merced has officially joined Season 2 of the highly anticipated HBO series ‘The Last of Us.’ The Peruvian-American actress is set to portray Dina, acting alongside Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Pedro Pascal’s Joel in the upcoming season.

Co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have shared their thoughts about Isabela joining the cast of the series. “Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable,” the pair said, revealing that they are proud of the casting choices.

“You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn’t be prouder to have her join our family,“ they added.

Isabela is the third cast member that has been announced, as more details about Season 2 are revealed. The star of ‘No One Will Save You’ Kaitlyn Denver, will be playing Abby, while Young Mazino, best known for his role in the Netflix series ‘Beef’ will be playing Jesse.

Isabela’s character, Dina, is described as “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit.” Season 2 of the show is expected to be a total success, with the first season earning incredible viewership, and receiving 25 Emmy nominations, and 3 Golden Globe nominations.

The young actress is booked and busy, as she is set to play Hawkgirl in ‘Superman: Legacy,’ and has a starring role in ‘Madame Web.’ Isabela is known for her portrayal of Dora in the live-action film ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ and since then she has been working nonstop, including her roles in ‘Rosaline,’ ‘Instant Family,’ Father of the Bride,‘ ’Transformers“ The Last Knight,‘ among others.

