Salma Hayek celebrates Valentine’s Day early with sweet video

Salma Hayek is celebrating Valentine’s Day early. To commemorate the month of love and friendship, Hayek shared a video with a compilation of some of her most romantic movies, sharing footage of films alongside some of her most romantic collaborators, like Matthew Perry, Channing Tatum, Russell Crowe, and more.

Hayek’s video contained clips of some of her films over the years, including “Ask the Dust,” “Desperado,” “Fools Rush In,” “Some Kind of Beautiful,” “Bliss,” “Magic Mike,” and more, with the song “Starlight” by Dave set in the background. “In this month of love and friendship, heres a homage of romantic movies I was lucky to be a part of,” she captioned the post.

Hayek is a fan of Valentine’s Day, with her and her husband marrying on that date in the year 2009. The two married in City Hall and later threw a big party in Venice. They also decided to name her daughter Valentina, which might also be a reference to the special date.

Salma Hayek’s trip to London

Salma Hayek was recently on a trip to London, where she shared a massage and promoted her masseuse Kanina. She can be seen lying on the floor and is wearing a black outfit. In the clip, she suddenly screams, surprising Kanina and making her scream. “It’s okay Kanika,” said Salma after surprising her.

In another moment, Salma does it again, making Kanina jump. “I got you again,” said Salma.