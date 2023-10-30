Salma Hayek shares emotional tribute after Matthew Perry’s tragic death: ‘My friend’

Salma Hayek is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry. The Hollywood star became fast friends with the actor while filming the 1997 film ‘Fools Rush In,’ revealing that “throughout the years” the pair shared many sweet moments together, filled with “nostalgia and gratitude.”

The actress shared a series of photos with the late actor, including a behind-the-scenes pic, and a short message from Perry where he previously explained that their movie had been one of his favorite projects to have been involved in.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” Salma began writing, before explaining that “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

She also revealed she was surprised to learn about the actor’s thoughts on the film. “I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,’ and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie,” she added.

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you,” Salma concluded.

Fans of the pair commented on the heartbreaking post. “So happy to see you post this. I love this movie, and you and him in it. You’re wonderful,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “One of my favorite movies I loved y’all’s chemistry. Rest in peace Matthew Perry.”