Salma Hayek shares throwback with Jennifer Aniston to celebrate her birthday

Salma Hayek shared an adorable throwback to celebrate Jennifer Aniston’s birthday. The actress shared an old photo with Aniston where the two are seen hugging each other and wrote a sweet message.

The photo shows Hayek and Aniston hugging, with Aniston having her hands around Hayek’s face. While Hayek hugs her by the arms, she looks straight at the camera, having a half smile on her face.

“Happy birthday Jennifer!” Hayek captioned the post. “Look at this gem of a photo I found in my archives from a Vanity Fair Cover, so many precious memories. Enjoy your day.” Yesterday, Aniston celebrated her 55th birthday.

Despite the fact that Hayek and Aniston have been prominent figures in the entertainment industry for the past two decades, the two have made a film or TV show together. Still, they’ve been close friends for years, with the two having photos together and even welcoming Aniston to social media when she created her own profile.

Salma Hayek and Jennifer Aniston

Aniston and Hayek’s friendship with Matthew Perry

Over the past couple of months, Aniston and Hayek have shared their struggles regarding the death of their close friend, Matthew Perry. The two shared tributes following his death, sharing some of their favorite memories with their co-star. In the case of Salma, she discussed her experience with Perry while making the movie ‘Fools Rush In,’ which Perry credited as one of his favorites.

"There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them," wrote Salma. "I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved 'Fools Rush In,' and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie. Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart.”

In the case of Aniston, she took her time to share a public post, attending his private funeral. When she felt ready to share her tribute, she wrote an emotional message, making it clear how much she loved Perry and how he was like family to her. “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘Could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother. You always made my day,” she wrote.