Salma Hayek dances to ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ celebrating Shakira’s birthday

Salma Hayek has nothing but love and admiration for Shakira. The Hollywood star is celebrating the Colombian icon’s birthday in the best possible way, by showing off her dance moves and having the best time recreating some of the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ choreography.

The 57-year-old Mexican star shared a video on Instagram while walking on her treadmill at home, writing a hilarious disclaimer. “If you don’t have Latin or Arab blood, don’t try this at home,” she wrote, as she has previously talked about being proud of her Lebanese heritage, just like Shakira, who is of Lebanese descent.

“Happy birthday Queen Shakira, you are a musical goddess. Thank you for your music,” she added in her caption, with fans of the pair praising her for her stunning looks and dancing moves. “You look like you are from Barranquilla [Colombia] my dear Salma,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “The Latina goddesses,” adding, “Definitely not trying this at home.”

Shakira quickly noticed Salma’s birthday tribute and shared her appreciation for the actress. “Salma you are amazing. Orgullo latino!!!” she commented on the post, adding, “We love you.”

Salma recently shared one of the most important pieces of advice to overcome sadness, giving viewers some Latin wisdom while talking to Kelly Clarkson. The actress proved that music is part of her life during her sad and happy moments.

“Girls, when you are sad or feel like you have no strength, close the door, put on some music, and dance like nobody is watching. Until you get chills,” she said during her latest interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.