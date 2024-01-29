Salma Hayek shares the most Latino advice to overcome sadness

Latinos are known for dancing their sadness away. Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who has always been vocal about her heritage and advocated for Latino representation in Hollywood, recently shared some valuable advice on overcoming sadness, which she believes is deeply ingrained in Latino culture.

In a throwback interview with Kelly Clarkson, Salma talked about how she flips the switch when feeling down. The actress believes dancing is a simple yet effective practice that can help people overcome sadness.

“Girls, when you are sad or feel like you have no strength, close the door, put on some music, and dance like nobody is watching. Until you get chills,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Hayek’s post comes after her trip to Italy, where she didn’t missed the chance to explore some of the most emblematic places in Europe and learn about its rich history and heritage.

The well-known actress visited Pompeii, an ancient Roman city that was buried under meters of ash and pumice after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. The actress was seen to be extremely excited to experience the historical significance of the city first-hand.

The actress also pointed out the remaining vestiges of the city, allowing a connection to its history. “The resilience of its buildings has survived to tell stories of triumph and tragedy, of love and loss, all frozen in time. Thank you, @massimo_osanna, for this extraordinary experience,” she concluded. Salma visited some of the city’s iconic sites, including the amphitheater, the temple of Apollo, and the Vettii house.