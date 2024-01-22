Salma Hayek takes in Pompeii’s rich history and heritage while thinking about the wandering spirits in the city’s site

Salma Hayek, who recently spent quality time with her family in the snow, is now in Italy, fulfilling her professional commitments. Salma has not missed the chance to explore some of the most emblematic places in Europe and learn about its rich history and heritage.

The well-known Mexican-American actress visited Pompeii, an ancient Roman city that was buried under meters of ash and pumice after the catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. The actress was seen to be extremely excited to experience the historical significance of the city first-hand.

She was amazed to see how much of the city remains preserved today. Salma shared some of the stunning pictures of her visit to Pompeii on her Instagram profile. She also reflected on her experience in the city and expressed her admiration for the ancient Roman civilization’s architecture, art, and culture. “I feel an undeniable connection to the world that existed centuries ago. When you walk through the ruins of Pompeii, you can’t help but imagine the lives of the people and their spirit remaining in the air,” she shared.

The actress also pointed out the remaining vestiges of the city, allowing a connection to its history. “The resilience of its buildings has survived to tell stories of triumph and tragedy, of love and loss, all frozen in time. Thank you, @massimo_osanna, for this extraordinary experience,” she concluded. Salma visited some of the city’s iconic sites, including the amphitheater, the temple of Apollo, and the Vettii house.

Ahead of her trip, Salma shared a series of snaps from a previous photoshoot with photographer Kharen Hill, posing nude and covering with silk sheets. “Some say never look back, but sometimes it’s the best view,” Salma wrote in the caption adding laughing emojis. The actress can be seen showing off her incredible figure and posing for the camera while wearing her hair in voluminous tight curls.