Sofia Vergara shows off her dance moves at the premiere of ‘Griselda’ in Colombia

Sofia Vergara has been working nonstop promoting her upcoming Netflix series ‘Griselda,’ traveling around the world and making fans excited about her portrayal of Griselda Blanco, which viewers will get to see on January 25.

After spending some days in Madrid and London, Sofia traveled back to New York for interviews and special appearances where she talked about her challenges in portraying the infamous druglord, as well as giving some insight about her personal life following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Last night Sofia attended the premiere of the series in Bogotá, Colombia, walking the red carpet in a stunning all-black ensemble. The actress posed next to the rest of the cast, including Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Paulina Dávila, Julieth Restrepo, Diego Trujillo, Camilo Jiménez, Orlando Pineda, Fredy Yate, Martin Fajardo, Gabriel Sloyer, and director, Andrés Baiz.

Sofia also took a moment to talk to reporters on the red carpet, with many wondering why Karol G was not in attendance, as the Colombian singer is set to make her acting debut in the series. Sofia has been making the most out of her time in Colombia, spending time with her friends and family, making the highly anticipated premiere the perfect place to celebrate with the cast.

Sofia documented her time at the after-party of the premiere, where she posed for selfies with the cast and enjoyed some drinks. Sofia also shared a video on Instagram showing off her dance moves with Paulina, twirling to the rhythm of ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen.’“Colombian royalty,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Colombian beauties!” adding, “Enjoy now that you’re in your home country.”