Sofia Vergara declares ‘I’m single now’ while praising the selection of men in New York

Eligible bachelors in New York better keep their eye out for Sofia Vergara! The Colombian actress is single and ready to mingle in the big apple.





Vergara, who recently stepped out in London, is currently promoting her Netflix series Griselda, which premiers January 25. She stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, where she talked about the series, and shared insight into one of the reasons she loves New York.

Fallon asked the Modern Family star, who used to live in NYC, why she liked the city. “Who doesn’t love it, New York City?” she responded. “I mean, it’s the people. It’s the energy. I think that you have more options with men, also. I’m single now,” she declared.



For Vergara, it seems like she’s ready to date people who aren’t in the industry. “So in New York, there are more people. There’s not only like actors or, writers you know, or directors. I think there’s, like, a bigger [pool],” she said. “I’m going to spend more time in New York.”

Vergara, who divorced Joe Manganiello in July 2023 after seven years of marriage, began dating Justin Saliman in October. But in January, a close source told the Daily Mail that things cooled off, they weren’t an official couple, and Vergara was not ready to settle down with anyone yet.

When it comes to her divorce, the 51-year-old star revealed the reason, while talking to the Spanish newspaper El País, attributing it to differences in age and family planning.

“I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke down because my husband was younger, wanted to have children, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” she revealed. Manganiello is 47. “That’s not for me anymore. I had a child at 19, and I’m ready to embrace the role of a grandmother, not a mother,” she continued.