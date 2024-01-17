Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship update: They ‘missed each other since their split’

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are rekindling their romance. The Puerto Rican singer and the model seem to be working things out following their recent split, and their latest trip to the Caribbean to celebrate the new year with their closest friends.

The pair reunited in Barbados for New Year’s Eve, where they spent some fun times with friends Justin, Hailey Bieber, and others, as reported by TMZ. Their vacation happened just weeks after reports about their split were announced, with Kendall sharing a cryptic message on social media at the time. “What’s meant for me, will simply find me,“ she posted on Instagram.

A close source to the fan-favorite couple revealed to the US Sun that they “missed each other” after spending some time apart. “They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split.”

The publication continued: “They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again,” the source said. “He’s keen to win her back, and although they’re taking it slow at the minute, nobody would be surprised if they made it official again.”

Rumors about their reunion in Barbados were seemingly confirmed after one of their friends shared a video, with Bad Bunny’s voice in the background. “Feliz Año Nuevo!“ the singer says in the clip. Their romance first started in February 2023 after they were spotted going on romantic dates, followed by their time in Coachella, where the artist was headlining.